Pampanga draws first blood vs La Union in NBL Finals
Levi Hernandez led the way for the Delta with a team-high 24 points
Pampanga draws first blood vs La Union in NBL Finals
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Pampanga Delta was the first to strike in their best-of-five NBL Finals series vs the La Union PAOwer, 88-83, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga on Thursday.

Levi Hernandez led the way for the Deltas with a team-high 24 points on four-of-seven shooting from rainbow country.

He scored 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, where the Delta swayed the match to their favor after trailing 58-59 at the end of the third period.

La Union outscored Pampanga in the third period, 30-21, to take control going into the final quarter.

Erven Silverie led the surge for the PAOwer, finishing with 29 points in the losing effort.

Meanwhile for the Delta, Dexter Maiquez — a late addition to the Pampanga team — was stellar with 20 points and 12 boards.

This marks the first official game back for the NBL in their third season after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) forced them into hiatus last March.

The Finals is currently being held in a bubble setup, with Game Two set at 6 p.m. Saturday at the same venue. 


Recommended
