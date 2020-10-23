Schrock expects Ceres-Negros success to carry over to revamped United City FC

MANILA, Philippines — Though now carrying a different name and under different ownership, United City FC skipper Stephan Schrock believes success is still the way to go for his squad.

Previously having ruled the Philippine Football League (PFL) as Ceres-Negros FC, the national team skipper expects nothing less from his newly revamped squad.

"I think my team is pretty good and well prepared. Not surprisingly, my teammates are very, very eager to win another title," said Schrock.

Former team owner Leo Rey Yanson relinquished ownership of the club earlier this year to a new group of overseas investors and was renamed to United City FC.

Under his Yanson, the club won three straight PFL titles, which was highlighted with a golden double in 2019 after taking the Copa Paulino Alcantara Cup championship as well.

Sixteen members of the former Ceres-Negros squad are back with United City, led by Schrock and AFC Cup record goalscorer Bienve Maranon.

After a long hiatus from the football pitch, Schrock and his teammates are ready to jump back into action, this time carrying the colors of the renamed squad.

"[We're] all happy, healthy and fit. It was hard for them to be mentally fresh but the boys did not lose their motivation and discipline during the COVID-19 lockdown," said Schrock.

United City FC kicks off their campaign in the opening day of the PFL's fourth season with a match against Maharlika Manila on Sunday evening.