Pasaol, Munzon, Zambo teammates seek back-to-back in â€˜Chooksâ€™ 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines team seek a second straight title as the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup unfurls today at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Powered by Munzon and Pasaol’s combined 18 points, Zamboanga turned back upset-conscious Uling Roasters-Butuan, 21-17, to rule the kickoff event Wednesday night.

“We just stuck to our script. We took advantage of our advantages,” said Munzon, who will represent the country in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year alongside Pasaol and PBA players CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

It was not a walk in the park for Zamboanga though as it had to go through the proverbial eye of the needle in topping the kickoff leg and claiming the top purse worth P100,000.

Zamboanga, which also consisted of Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, teetered on the brink of defeat before escaping past an undermanned but gritty Nueva Ecija side, 21-19, in the semis.

The team was also pushed to the limit by Butuan City’s Franky Johnson, Karl Dehesa, Chico Lanete and newly crowned two-point shooting champion Chris de Chavez before pulling through in the end.

“It showed we can fight through adversity,” said Munzon.

Meanwhile, Nueva Ecija’s Juan Gomez de Liaño will be sitting out the second leg due to an ankle sprain suffered in the first leg.

Taking Gomez de Liaño’s place is Tonino Gonzaga as Nueva Ecija battles the Palayan City Capitals and the rebound-seeking Saranggani Marlins in Pool A.

To continue their winning ways, Munzon and company will have to pass the tests versus the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors and the Petra Cement-Roxas ZN in Pool B.

Bannering Pool C is Butuan versus Bicol-Paxful 3x3 Pro and Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV.

In Pool D, Porac will duke it out with Bacolod-Master Sardines and Pagadian Rocky Sports.