Valientes MLV make ZamboangueÃ±os proud

MANILA, Philippines — The Zamboanga Valientes MLV have proven themselves capable of competing in the 3x3 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas after making it to the semifinal round of the first leg of the first ever 3x3 professional competition at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna recently.

The Valientes — the only homegrown team in the first ever 3x3 professional Chooks-to-Go league — are hoping to improve their semifinals finish in the second leg starting on Friday. But nonetheless, they made the entire Zamboanga basketball community so proud.

They dedicate their achievement and hardwork to the people of Zamboangueños

Owned by philantropist and businesswoman Cory Navarro and Mike Venezuela, the Valientes — composed of former Philippine Basketball Association player Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumaoas, Med Salim, Arar de Leon and Jonjon Rebollos — beat Saranggani, 21-19, in the elimination before defeating Palayan Capitals, 21-20.

The Valientes were the first team to win in the 3x3 pro history with De leon making the first basket. Lingganay showcased great scoring prowess, while Rebollos were in target against Saranggani. Jumoas delivered the game-winning shot against Palayan City.

Those two wins by the Valientes, who are supported by the rabid fans in Zamboanga City, were enough to allow them qualify for the semifinals.

Junnie Navarro, the son of Cory, said the Valientes were established 14 years ago to accomodate and give homegrown players of Zamboanga the chance to shine.

In fact, the Valientes started to play in a big league in 2006 in NBC and 2008 in LIGA Pilipinas.

“This is a good news for the homegrown players in Zamboanga City because this is the team that gives opportunites to Zamboangueños,” said Navarro.

“Even though there are many Filipino-Americans and ex-PBA players who like to play for us, but the management decided to stick for the homegrown players that’s why all the fans from Zamboanga City are very proud of this team,” said coach Joseph Romarate.