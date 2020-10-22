Philippine Olympic chief calls for meeting on 'long overdue' SEA Games financial report

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Thursday heeded the call to tackle the pressing issues concerning the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) by setting a board meeting next week.

“I will call for a POC executive board meeting next week for election guidelines updates and other matters, including the Phisgoc issue,” said Tolentino.

It was Tolentino’s response to the persistent calls made by seven board members headed by chairman Steve Hontiveros. It has been pushing for Phisgoc to come up with a financial report after the country’s hosting of the 30th SEAG in December last year.

Other members of that group are first vice president Joey Romasanta, second vice president Jeff Tamayo, treasurer Julian Camacho, auditor Jonne Go and board members Robert Mananquil and Clint Aranas.

The report, the group stressed, was overdue since the deadline it set for Phisgoc before it hosted the SEAG last year was October 10.

Apart from the Phisgoc issue, the POC is also taking up election matters leading to its polls on November 27.

Recently, University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion was named as the final member of the three-man election committee chaired by Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV with former International Olympic Committee representative Frank Elizalde as the other member.