After breakout NLEX game, Guiao lauds Alas' toughness in recovery

MANILA, Philippines — Suffering an injury while playing a sport you love is often both a physical and mental struggle.

Even more so for players like Kevin Alas, who suffered season-ending injuries not once but twice in only his six years so far in the PBA.

But the 28-year-old guard from Letran has not yet let his health deter him so far, still continuing to compete in the hard court.

This is why his mentor in Yeng Guiao couldn't help but commend the 6-foot guard after the latter came out with a breakthrough performance in their team's first win in the PBA bubble.

“That just goes to show you yung mental toughness niya,” said Guiao after their 102-88 win over the NorthPort Batang Pier on Wednesday.

Alas balled out in the victory, tallying a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists.

“It's a testimony not just to his physical toughness, discipline and hard work, it's really the mental aspect of it. That's how tough he is mentally,” Guiao added.

Alas first tore his ACL in 2018, before reinjuring himself not even one year removed from his prior injury.

This forced him to the sidelines once again. But it seems that adversity has only seemed to motivate the 28-year-old with still a bright future ahead of him.

Alas and NLEX return to action in the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga on Friday against the Meralco Bolts.