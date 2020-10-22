Stan Van Gundy inks deal to coach Pelicans

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Stan Van Gundy
AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Stan Van Gundy has reportedly reached a deal to become the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Van Gundy becomes the franchise's seventh coach after giving Alvin Gentry the boot in August.

Van Gundy formerly held head coaching positions with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons.

A highlight of his coaching career was when he led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009 before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

The 61-year-old has a 523-384 regular season record in his coaching career while posting a 48-43 slate in the playoffs.

Van Gundy will have a young core as his arsenal with the Pelicans featuring last year's top pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans underachieved in the NBA restart where they went 2-6 in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

They finished 13th in the Western Conference Finals after being in a good position to reach the playoffs prior to the restart.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
