Ref positive in swab test, negative in antigen
Ding Cervantes, John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am

Inside the bubble

CLARK, Philippines — After an electrifying opening week of the Philippine Cup restart, the bubble was feared to have been pricked with a suspected first COVID-19 case in the continuing mandatory swab testing here.

The case involved a referee whose identity was not revealed.

But in a statement later last night, the PBA, the Clark Development Corp. and the Bases Conversion Development Authority said this “may be a case of false positive” as the sebsequent antigen testing conducted on the referee “yielded negative on the presence of COVID-19.”

“We would like to assure the public that the integrity of the bubble has not been compromised. Protocols have not been breached,” they said.

But despite the latest test, “the referee will remain on a strict 14-day quarantine at the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City, and will be subjected to another RT-PCR test to confirm the negative antigen result,” the statement said.

It also said that “all of the eight persons listed as the referees’ close contacts were isolated within 12 hours. They will undergo another round of RT-PCR tests on Saturday.”

The statement also said that “as part of the strict health protocols being enforced in the bubble, the referee was immediately extracted from his designated room immediately after being found positive on RT-PCR test.”

The referee had undergone three RT-PCR tests before and upon his entry to the bubble. All of these yielded negative results.

The BCDA said “part of the heightened protocols that were ordered to be implemented is the restriction of movements of PBA officials, players, media and all other persons now inside the bubble.”

“Unnecessary gatherings outside of team practices are also prohibited. As part of restriction, all activities such as swimming, gym use, jogging, and similar activies were temporarily suspended for the decontamination of the bubble facilities. Suspension of activities will be lifted Thursday,” BCDA said.

Movements of persons in the bubble are being monitored by StaySafe.Ph, the official contact tracing app for the PBA bubble.

For its part, the PBA said “we would like to assure the public that the integrity of the bubble has not been compromised. Protocols have not been breached.”

COVID-19 SWAB TEST
Philstar
