Nueva Ecija, Palayan sweep pool outings

MANILA, Philippines — Nueva Ecija showed remarkable resolve to beat Bacolod-Master Sardines, 21-19, in a highly physical game last night to sweep Pool D and advance to the quarterfinals of the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas President’s Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Staring at the face of defeat after losing teammates Juan Gomez de Liano (sprained ankle) and Maclean Sabellina (ejection) with three minutes to go, Gab Banal dug deep and came to the Rice Vanguards’ rescue.

In Pool C, Clark Derige and JP Sarao imposed their might and powered Palayan City to a 21-15 victory over Bicol-Paxful 3x3 Pro Inside to sweep their bracket.

Derige and Sarao pounded their way to a combined 15 points in leading the way for the Capitals, who will tackle the Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes in the knockout playoff round.

Pre-season favorite Zamboanga-Family’s Sardines was battling Porac Big Boss Gorillas in the quarters at press time.