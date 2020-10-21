NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Villanueva, Lavandero rule National Youth online chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Drinian Villanueva of Tanauan, Batangas and Danica Jolly Lavandero of Cebu topped the 7-and-under division to lead the winners of the just concluded National Youth Online Chess Championships organized by the Endgame Sports Multi-Events, Inc.

Villanueva reigned supreme in the boy’s side with 9.5 points while Lavandero took the girls’ title by finishing seven points that draw hundreds of participants including four-year-old Gab Miguel Rafael Barcenola from Cavite.

Seven-year-old John Curt Valencia of Dasmarinas stole some of the spotlight by ruling the boys’ 9-under with 9.5 points while Daniela Bianca Cruz copped the girls’ 9-under crown with 10 points.

Other winners were King Whisley Puso from Sta. Rosa, Laguna (11U), Kaye Lalaine Regidor (11U), Oscar Joseph Cantela (13U), Daren dela Cruz (13U), Chester Neil Reyes (15U), FIDE Master Jerlyn Mae San Diego (15U), Paul Matthew Llanillo (17U), Mary Joy Tan (17U).

Meanwnile, International Master Rolanda Nolte overcame the strong challenge by the young guns to win the Masters Challenge section 10 points, or two points ahead of Darry Bernardo.

Organized by ESMI president Cris Aspiras and Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales with support from GM Eugene Torre WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and WFM Michelle Yaon and sanctioned by NCFP president Butch Pichay, the tournament was done to discover, tap and train young talents.

“It is the goal of Endgame Sports to encourage the youth to keep on focusing their training to attain new heights,” said Aspiras, a lawyer and a National Master himself. “It is only in being persistent in one’s development that a player can see progress.”

