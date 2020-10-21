Meralco restores power

MANILA, Philippines — Chris Newsome missed a potential game-winner for Meralco in regulation. But no worries, the high-flying Fil-Am got it all covered in extra time.

Newsome fired eight of his 23 points in extension to spark the Bolts to a pulsating 109-104 bounceback victory over Magnolia yesterday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the AUF Sports Arena Powered by Smart 5G.

Newsome finished off what Trevis Jackson started in the fourth as the Bolts completed their fightback from 10 points down to get back on track after Sunday’s 91-105 setback to Ginebra for an even 2-2 card.

“We really wanted to come out with a lot of energy coming off that loss and do everything to win,” said Newsome, who also had seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

After flubbing his shot at the fourth-quarter buzzer, the former Ateneo star hit big baskets in OT, including a difficult pull-up jumper that gave Meralco a 107-104 cushion with nine seconds to go.

They then foiled Magnolia’s next offensive, and Raymond Almazan, who got the defensive rebound, stretched it to a five-point lead from the foul line.

“It was really a great team effort,” said Newsome, giving credit in particular to Jackson, who hit three booming treys that fueled Meralco’s furious fourth-quarter rally.

As to his overtime exploits, Newsome said it was all about focusing on the situation at hand.

“I just tried to focus on staying in the present and dealing with the situation and not thinking about what happened before,” he said.

Paul Lee had 32 points for the Hotshots, who suffered back-to-back defeats (1-3) on the night Ian Sangalang (back spasm) and Rome dela Rosa (hyperextended left knee) sat it out due to injuries.