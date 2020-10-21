Bianca follows road to Tokyo

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan’s impressive joint ninth-place finish in her first LPGA major didn’t only give her the biggest one-week jump in women’s world golf rankings but also put her in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics conversation.

In fact, the 22-year-old Filipina LPGA Tour rookie came out of nowhere to claim the No. 47 spot in the latest Olympic race rankings, dislodging a compatriot, Dottie Ardina.

Japan LPGA Tour rookie Yuka Saso remains the top Filipina bet at No. 30 on the strength of her fine showing in the region’s premier ladies circuit where the Fil-Japanese has posted two victories to likewise lead the money race.

Like the rest, the Philippines has two slots in the 60-player field to the Tokyo Games, moved a year later due to the global health crisis.

Saso and Pagdanganan, both power hitters, would make an explosive pair for the Philippines in Tokyo with the ICTSI-backed aces and 2018 Asian Games gold medal teammates expected to get better, stronger by the time the 2021 Games are held.