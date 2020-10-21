No pork, no beef in Blackâ€™s strict diet

Inside the bubble

CLARK, Pampanga, Philippines — From his playing days in the 80s to coaching brilliance of present, Meralco mentor Norman Black is an epitome of greatness, consistency, durability.

And it’s no different here inside the PBA bubble as the decorated player-coach maintains a routine, day in and day out amid the very busy schedule.

“I have my routine. I work out everyday. I brought my weights with me. It’s quite heavy but I brought it in the bubble,” said the 62-year-old coach, who first came to the Philippines as an import in 1982.

In between is a stockpile of awards highlighted by 13 PBA titles both as player and coach, including the 1989 grand slam with San Miguel, five straight UAAP championships with Ateneo and numerous stints with the national team.

Other coaches keep a daily routine in the bubble – jogging, running or swimming. But Black is in his own league when it comes to fitness.

If he’s not inside his room lifting weights, doing push-ups and sit-ups, he’s at the Quest Hotel Equinox Fitness Center doing cross-training, stationary bike or treadmill.

“Working out is part of my DNA. That’s an everyday thing. I will do it no matter where I am,” added Black, who follows a strict diet of chicken, fish and vegetable.

No pork, no beef for the celebrated coach.

* * * *

RR Pogoy claimed the honors as PBA Press Corps Player of the Week after a rousing start with unbeaten TNT Tropang Giga (4-0) in the Philippine Cup here.

Pogoy, who broke the ice in the bubble with career-best 45 points on 10 triples, has averaged 23.7 points on a high 44-percent 3-point clip to earn the citation for Oct. 11-18.

He twisted an ankle against San Miguel last Friday, and came back strong with 30 points against Phoenix two nights ago.

Pogoy is feeling at home inside the bubble.