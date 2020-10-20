Munzon, Pasaol squad the heavy favorite in Â Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines squad will be the team to beat when the first of the four-leg 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup unfurls Wednesday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Munzon and Pasaol, half of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament-bound squad in Austria next year, along with Troy Rike and Santi Santillan bared their fangs early after topping the pre-season event with a 21-17 win over Bacolod-Master Sardines, 21-17, in the finale Monday night.

“We are glad that sports is back. May it continue to be so,” said league owner and Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. president Ronald Mascarinas.

Pasaol stressed the road to the P1 million top purse in the Grand Finals will not be an easy path as evidence by their team getting stunned by Bicol-Paxful 3x3 Pro in the group stages before recovering to win it all.

“We were too complacent and it showed it will not be a walk in the park for us,” said Pasaol.

Zamboanga was bracketed in Pool A alongside Sarangani Marlins and MLV-Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes.

Pool B is composed of Uling Roasters-Butuan, Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors and Pagadian Rocky Sports while Bicol, Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas MSC-Porac and Palayan City Capitals will comprise Pool C.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Bacolod and Petra Cement Roxas ZN are grouped in Pool D in this event that will be aired on BEAM TV Channel 31 and streamed live on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page and FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m.

The second to fourth legs are set on October 23, 25 and 27 while the Grand Finals is on October 30.