Homegrown ZamboangueÃ±os eager to play in Chooks-to-Go's President's Cup

From left: Gino Jumaoas, Med Salim,Rudy Linganay, Arar de Leon and Jonjon Rebollos
Photo release
Homegrown Zamboangueños eager to play in Chooks-to-Go's President's Cup
(Philstar.com) - October 18, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Zamboanga Valientes, the only all-homegrown team in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, will be competing in the President's Cup on October 21 to 30 under a strict and state-of-the-art bubble concept at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“This is a big opportunity for the Valientes to be able to play in the first professional 3x3 in the country, and we want it to be more meaningful since we are the only team that will represent Zamboanga City with all the players born in Zamboanga City,” said Junnie Navarro, the son of team co-owner Cory Navarro.

The Valientes will be parading ex-Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Zamboanguenos Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumaoas, Darwin Cordero, Das Esa, Arar De Leon, Med Salim and 3x3 veteran Jon Rebollos.

“Zamboangueños are very proud of this team since this is only team that has full blooded Zamboangueño to play and represent Zamboanga,” said coach Joseph Romarate of the team owns by philanthropist and businesswoman Cory Navarro and Mike Venezuela.

In last year 3x3, the Valientes showed that they were capable of outplaying competitive teams and pushed Pasig Kings, the champion of the last seasons of the Melmac Cup. Zamboanga just lost only by one point in the elimination round to Pasig.

The Zamboangueños also received solid support from the Mayor of Zamboanga city Mayor Beng Climaco, who also congratulates the team and the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 for resuming the games after seven months without activity due to the lockdown brought by the pandemic.

The Valientes expressed their gratitude also to the support of Mayor Climaco.

