Alaska approached Magnolia game with winner's mindset

MANILA, Philippines — The Alaska Aces pulled through in their game against Magnolia, 87-81, to notch their first victory in the PBA bubble on Saturday.

But even before stepping on the court, according to head coach Jeffrey Cariaso, the Aces already had a winning mindset that led to their eventual victory.

"We approached this game thinking we were 1-1... because we felt like we should've won that first game," Cariaso said of their 100-105 opener loss against the TnT Tropang Giga.

"Mistakes we made were our mistakes, things that we could control. When you approach it that way compared to being 0-2, your mindset is different," he added.

Alaska used their positive mindset in the match to outgrind the Hotshots who were fresh off of an emphatic win over the NLEX Road Warriors in their previous game.

But Cariaso also lauded their work on defense, which proved crucial in the final salvo for them to walk away with the win.

"To be able just to step up and be better defensively was I think my biggest take on tonight's game," Cariaso said.

The Aces hope to bring their momentum on Tuesday when they face the sizzling Blackwater Elite.