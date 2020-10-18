Striegl suffers rude welcome in UFC debut

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Striegl suffered a setback in his first bout in the UFC, losing against Russian Said Nurmagomedov.

His opponent only needed 51 seconds to render the Filipino unconscious and force the referee to stop the fight.

Striegl was down on the ground early after Nurmagomedov hit him with a short counter left hand.

The Russian then threw a series of brutal punches on the ground that ultimately put the nail on the coffin for Striegl.

Striegl was making his debut for UFC after recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He is now 0-1 in his UFC record while Nurmagomedov improves to 3-1.

The 32-year-old sports an 18-3 1 NC, professional record with this loss being his only knockout defeat.