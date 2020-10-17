NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Frayna, Mordido star as Philippines stuns Iran in Asian Nations chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2020 - 7:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Master Kylen Joy Mordido came through with stirring victories as the Philippines shocked former solo leader Iran, 2.5-1.5, on Saturday to seize a share of the lead after six rounds of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup.

Frayna outplayed IM Sarasadat Khademalsharieh in a masterful board one victory while the 18-year-old Mordido unleashed a sacrificial attack to beat WFM Motahare Asadi on board four.

WIM Bernadette Galas drew with WFM Anousha Mahdian on board three to complete the Filipinas’ giant-sized win and catapult them to a three-way tie for first with the Iranians and the top-seeded Indians, who blasted the Indonesians, 3-1.

Their lone loss came on board two after WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda blew her drawing chances in time scramble and succumbed to WIM Mobina Alinasab.

Interestingly, the Agila ng Pilipinas own the highest tiebreaker--won game points--with 19.5 against Iran’s 18.5 and India’s 17.

It was an impressive day for the country as it also bamboozled Kyrgyzstan, 3.5-.5, and Lebanon, 4-0, the previous two rounds.

And the Philippines could sustain the momentum of its giant-slaying ways as it is expected to face a tournament favorite in India in the seventh round set on Monday.

After six games, the rock-solid Galas was the most impressive with 5.5 points while Frayna and Fronda each have 4.5 points.

Mordido, the youngest member of the team at 18 years old and who is a norm away from becoming the country’s second WGM, subbed for WFM Shania Mae Mendoza and delivered with three wins in row.

Mendoza has 2.5 points.

