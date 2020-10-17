NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tropang Giga 'still adjusting' in PBA bubble despite perfect start, says Ravena
TnT Tropang Giga head coach Bong Ravena
PBA images
Tropang Giga 'still adjusting' in PBA bubble despite perfect start, says Ravena
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The TnT Tropang Giga have been the team of the bubble so far in the restarted PBA Philippine Cup.

Going 3-0 to start the season, including their most recent 107-88 walloping of six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen, it is easy for the squad to get ahead of themselves.

But for head coach Bong Ravena, there is still much to do for his players in the bubble — especially when it comes to being comfortable in their own system.

"We're just happy about our performance," said Ravena after their victory over the Beermen.

"We're still adjusting to our system and we're just fortunate to have guys like Roger, Ray-ray and now Poy [that] step up every night," he added.

TnT's three victories were marked by three career-high performances from Roger Pogoy, Ray-Ray Parks and Poy Erram in each of those games.

Pogoy was the first to start off the hot streak for the Tropang Giga with 45 points in their opener.

Parks then followed up with a 40-point performance of his own in the second game, while Erram finished with a stellar double-double of 27 points and 15 boards.

The Tropang Giga, as far as Ravena is concerned, is simply taking advantage of what their opponents have been giving them.

"Sinasamantala lang namin siguro yung opponent because wala pa sila sa fine tune," he said.

Tropang Giga hopes to continue their hotstreak when they face the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters on Monday, October 19.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why LeBron divides fans
By Bill Velasco | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
“I want my damn respect, too.” – LeBron James
Sports
fbfb
Tough love from Marcial
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
After 10 games since the PBA restart last Sunday, five players were called for flagrant fouls penalty 1 and commissioner Willie...
Sports
fbfb
Inside the PBA Bubble: Meralco’s father-and-son tandem cherish company; Cone, Lastimosa rekindle friendship
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Meralco coach Norman Black and his rookie son Aaron are enjoying their company together in one team, and in one place.
Sports
fbfb
Paragua, Gomez deliver for Philippine Agila
By Joey Villar | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Grandmasters Mark Paragua and John Paul Gomez hammered out emphatic victories as the Philippines turned back Mongolia, 2.5-1.5, yesterday to get back on track after the fifth round in the men’s division of...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra diehards make presence felt
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
No sixth man, no problem for Ginebra as the crowd darling is off to a strong 2-0 start.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Tropang Giga 'still adjusting' in PBA bubble despite perfect start, says Ravena
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Tropang Giga, as far as Ravena is concerned, is simply taking advantage of what their opponents have been giving the...
Sports
fbfb
Mark Striegl eager to banner Filipinos in UFC
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After being stymied because he contracted COVID-19, Striegl (18-2, 1 NC) is finally making his long-awaited UFC debut on Saturday,...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos hits summit
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino James delos Santos is now the highest ranked karateka in the male seniors division online rankings.
Sports
fbfb
PSL beach volley gains IATF nod
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
It’s green and go for the Philippine Superliga’s beach volleyball tournament in a bubble concept on Nov. 27-29...
Sports
fbfb
Paragua, Gomez lead Philippines over Mongolia in Asian Nations Online Chess Cup
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Grandmasters Mark Paragua and John Paul Gomez hammered out emphatic victories as the Philippines turned back Mongolia, 2...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with