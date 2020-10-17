Tropang Giga 'still adjusting' in PBA bubble despite perfect start, says Ravena

MANILA, Philippines — The TnT Tropang Giga have been the team of the bubble so far in the restarted PBA Philippine Cup.

Going 3-0 to start the season, including their most recent 107-88 walloping of six-peat seeking San Miguel Beermen, it is easy for the squad to get ahead of themselves.

But for head coach Bong Ravena, there is still much to do for his players in the bubble — especially when it comes to being comfortable in their own system.

"We're just happy about our performance," said Ravena after their victory over the Beermen.

"We're still adjusting to our system and we're just fortunate to have guys like Roger, Ray-ray and now Poy [that] step up every night," he added.

TnT's three victories were marked by three career-high performances from Roger Pogoy, Ray-Ray Parks and Poy Erram in each of those games.

Pogoy was the first to start off the hot streak for the Tropang Giga with 45 points in their opener.

Parks then followed up with a 40-point performance of his own in the second game, while Erram finished with a stellar double-double of 27 points and 15 boards.

The Tropang Giga, as far as Ravena is concerned, is simply taking advantage of what their opponents have been giving them.

"Sinasamantala lang namin siguro yung opponent because wala pa sila sa fine tune," he said.

Tropang Giga hopes to continue their hotstreak when they face the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters on Monday, October 19.