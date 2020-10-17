NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Mark Striegl eager to banner Filipinos in UFC
Mark Striegl of Philippines poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in on October 16, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2020 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Striegl is excited to represent Filipino mixed martial arts once he debuts for the UFC next week.

After being stymied because he contracted COVID-19, Striegl (18-2, 1 NC) is finally making his long-awaited UFC debut on Saturday, October 24 (Sunday, October 25 in Manila) against Said Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old fighter from Baguio City recently spoke about his upcoming bout.

"It's a roller coaster... especially during these COVID times. Coming from Baguio City to Manila to Las Vegas, getting COVID when I thought that was the last thin that would happen... It's been an absolute adventure but all part of the journey and I'm just super excited about it," he said during a press conference.

"It's an absolute honor to represent the Philippines on the global stage here in the UFC. This is the Super Bowl of MMA," he added.

Striegl plans to bring out the best of his fighting abilities to get his Filipino fans on their fight.

But if he wants to make a mark, he would need to keep his debut bout jitters in check.

"A whole jumble of all sorts of emotions for sure," Striegl said on how he feels a week before his fight.

"But it's all about keeping it under control and keeping the breathing under control, going out there and taking care of business," he said.

Tough love from Marcial
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
After 10 games since the PBA restart last Sunday, five players were called for flagrant fouls penalty 1 and commissioner Willie...
Why LeBron divides fans
By Bill Velasco | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
“I want my damn respect, too.” – LeBron James
Inside the PBA Bubble: Meralco’s father-and-son tandem cherish company; Cone, Lastimosa rekindle friendship
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Meralco coach Norman Black and his rookie son Aaron are enjoying their company together in one team, and in one place.
Sports
Paragua, Gomez deliver for Philippine Agila
By Joey Villar | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Grandmasters Mark Paragua and John Paul Gomez hammered out emphatic victories as the Philippines turned back Mongolia, 2.5-1.5, yesterday to get back on track after the fifth round in the men’s division of...
Sports
Ginebra diehards make presence felt
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
No sixth man, no problem for Ginebra as the crowd darling is off to a strong 2-0 start.
Sports
