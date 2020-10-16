Paragua, Gomez lead Philippines over Mongolia in Asian Nations Online Chess Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmasters Mark Paragua and John Paul Gomez hammered out emphatic victories as the Philippines turned back Mongolia, 2.5-1.5, on Friday to get back on track after the fifth round in the men’s division of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup.

Paragua downed FIDE Master Ganzorig Amartuvshin on board one while Gomez trounced International Master Sugar Gan-Erdene on board four to power the Filipinos to a four-team tie with Australia, India and Singapore at third spot with eight match points.

The Agila ng Pilipinas also moved just a point behind the co-leading Iranians and Kazakhs, who fought to a 2-2 standoff, with nine apiece.

IM Paulo Bersamina split the point with GM Tsegmed Batchuluun on board three that sealed the deal.

GM Banjo Barcenilla couldn’t extricate himself out of trouble and succumbed to GM Sumiya Bilguun on board two.

Paragua and Gomez redeemed themselves from stinging defeats to former world juniors champion GMs Parham Maghsoodloo and Aryan Gholami in a heartbreaking 1.5-2.5 loss in the fourth round.

The Agila ng Pilipinas, who are eyeing one of the eight berths to the knockout playoff round, are battling the dangerous Aussies in the sixth round at press time.

The final three rounds of the eliminations are set Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Agilas are battling Kyrgyzstan when women's action resumes Saturday