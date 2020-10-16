Superliga beach â€˜bubbleâ€™ tourney gets green light

MANILA, Philippines – It’s green and go for the Philippine Superliga’s beach volleyball tournament under the same bubble concept after gaining approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced Friday.

The PSL has tentatively set November 27-29 for the said bubble beach volleyball cup in Subic Bay Metropolitan Development Authority that served as one of the main Southeast Asian Games venues last year.

Each PSL club could field more than one team while Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squads may also participate.

It will mark PSL’s return, though on the sands for now, after being forced to call of the just-opened Grand Prix conference featuring imports last March.

The semi-pro volleyball league is the fourth local sports league to adopt a bubble set-up like NBA after the PBA in Clark, Pampanga, PFL in Carmona, Cavite and the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas in Calamba, Laguna.

The PSL also hopes for this bubble tourney to be a good start launch point to 2021, when it dreams of staging indoor conference anew.