Inside the PBA Bubble: Meralcoâ€™s father-and-son tandem cherish company; Cone, Lastimosa rekindle friendship

CLARK – Meralco coach Norman Black and his rookie son Aaron are enjoying their company together in one team, and in one place.

In fact, Aaron could not be thankful enough for having his dad around in the bubble after charging at least four food services to Norman’s room already.

“He’s always asking me for money. I’m reminding him that he’s working now. He’s getting paid,” chuckled Norman.

***

Former Alaska coach-player tandem Tim Cone and Jolas Lastimosa, meanwhile, rekindled their own affinity after taking a trip down memory lane with a rare outdoor morning workout together yesterday.

Ginebra mentor Cone jogged around Mimosa Leisure Estate for a while alongside NLEX deputy Lastimosa, who rode his bike while having a light moment like their good, old Milkmen days.

Cone, the winningest PBA coach and legendary guard Lastimosa will forever be inseparable like bread and butter after engineering one of the country’s greatest dynasties in the 90s highlighted by nine titles and a grandslam.

***

On the day that Thirdy Ravena left for Japan to serve as the first Filipino import there, his dad Bong and brother Kiefer also had a morning run for only the first time since their bubble arrival.

Bong, the head coach of TNT, and NLEX star guard Kiefer have different schedules – making it hard for them to share moments together here.

“Minsan, nami-miss ko rin siya,” said Bong on Kiefer.

But Bong will miss Thirdy more for sure: “My mini me! Godspeed in Japan, anak. Make us all proud. See you soonest.”