NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alaska's Racal out of PBA 'bubble' after ACL injury
Kevin Racal of Alaska is already out of the season but he's still in the bubble pending the official advice of Dr. George Canlas regarding his condition this weekend.
PBA Images
Alaska's Racal out of PBA 'bubble' after ACL injury
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - October 16, 2020 - 1:42pm

CLARK – Alaska’s Kevin Racal has suffered a complete anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on his right knee, becoming the first casualty of the PBA Bubble here due to injury.

The veteran wingman is already out of the season but he's still in the bubble pending the official advice of Dr. George Canlas regarding his condition this weekend.

“That’s a big hit on us. We’re still bearing the news that we won’t have him for the rest of the bubble. Unfortunately, things happen,” said Alaska mentor Jeff Cariaso.

Racal sustained the injury in the Aces’ 100-95 loss against TNT Tropang Giga last Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center powered by SMART 5G.

On the brighter side, the Aces got a needed reinforcement in seasoned guard Maverick Ahanmisi following his late arrival in the bubble Friday.

Ahanmisi already underwent mandatory swab testing upon his bubble entry but he still has to complete the required two-day quarantine before joining the Aces’ training.

It’ still unsure if he’s ready to suit-up in Alaska’s crucial game against Magnolia this Saturday.

ALASKA KEVIN RACAL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Anthony Davis expected to stay with LeBron James, Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Lakers keeping Davis is a crucial step in working to defend their NBA title next season.
Sports
fbfb
NBA deputy chief eager to see Kai Sotto, Jalen Green in G League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Tatum recently went on NBA Philippines' Republika Huddle and talked about Sotto, Green and the NBA G League professional...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers, Iranian foes fight for lead
By Joey Villar | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
After breezing past its first three opponents, the Philippine men’s team faces an acid test versus Iran at the resumption of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 today.
Sports
fbfb
James delos Santos now World No. 1 karateka after 15-gold medal haul
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos has dislodged Eduardo Garcia of Portugal as World No. 1 after tallying a total of 8950 points...
Sports
fbfb
Drex Zamboanga backs sister Denice in ONE Championship atomweight title feud
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Though presented with a much longer path, Drex believes it will still be his sister that will be in the ONE Circle against...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Like PBA, no handshakes, high-fives in 3x3 bubble
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
Like their five-on-five counterparts in the PBA, players in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will need to practice minimum health...
Sports
fbfb
Inside the PBA Bubble: Meralco’s father-and-son tandem cherish company; Cone, Lastimosa rekindle friendship
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Meralco coach Norman Black and his rookie son Aaron are enjoying their company together in one team, and in one place.
Sports
fbfb
China state broadcaster hints NBA exec Morey 'paid price' for HK tweet
1 hour ago
China's state broadcaster CCTV warned Friday those who "hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will have to pay a price"...
Sports
fbfb
Teams begin scrimmages inside Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble'
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The first seven teams that entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect commits to US NCAA Division I Auburn University
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, an Olympic gold medalist, 11-time NBA All-Star and a former NBA MVP, was an alumni of the Auburn...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with