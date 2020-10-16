Alaska's Racal out of PBA 'bubble' after ACL injury

CLARK – Alaska’s Kevin Racal has suffered a complete anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on his right knee, becoming the first casualty of the PBA Bubble here due to injury.

The veteran wingman is already out of the season but he's still in the bubble pending the official advice of Dr. George Canlas regarding his condition this weekend.

“That’s a big hit on us. We’re still bearing the news that we won’t have him for the rest of the bubble. Unfortunately, things happen,” said Alaska mentor Jeff Cariaso.

Racal sustained the injury in the Aces’ 100-95 loss against TNT Tropang Giga last Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center powered by SMART 5G.

On the brighter side, the Aces got a needed reinforcement in seasoned guard Maverick Ahanmisi following his late arrival in the bubble Friday.

Ahanmisi already underwent mandatory swab testing upon his bubble entry but he still has to complete the required two-day quarantine before joining the Aces’ training.

It’ still unsure if he’s ready to suit-up in Alaska’s crucial game against Magnolia this Saturday.