NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Drex Zamboanga backs sister Denice in ONE Championship atomweight title feud
Former URCC bantamweight champion Drex Zamboanga (L) backed his sister Denice in a recent feud regarding the ONE Championship atomweight title
ONE Championship
Drex Zamboanga backs sister Denice in ONE Championship atomweight title feud
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship atomweight top contender Denice Zamboanga has recently met a snag in her quest for the title following titlist Angela Lee's pregnancy.

The Filipina fighter was supposed to face Lee right away for her title belt after an impressive unbeaten run with ONE, including a decisive victory over atomweight challenger Mei Yamaguchi.

But it seems like the path won't be that simple for Zamboanga with ONE Championship announcing plans for a ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix where she would have to go through the promotion's toughest atomweights before earning the right to face Lee.

The development didn't sit well with Zamboanga initially, as she was already penciled in to vie for the title prior to the hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But her brother and fellow ONE athlete Drex, though supportive of her stand that she had nothing left to prove, chooses to look at the positives presented by the situation.

"In my opinion, there is no need to determine who should fight Angela when she comes back, as Denice is already the number one contender for the title," Drex told ONE Chmapionship.

"That being said, the Atomweight Grand Prix is a great concept. It's an opportunity for Denice to win a prestigious world title. It's the same title held by a legend like Demetrious Johnson. We are grateful ONE Championship is doing this for the women's atomweight division," he added.

Denice and Lee previously had word wars following the promotion's announcement of the Grand Prix, with the latter claiming that the Filipina fighter has yet to prove herself worthy of the title.

The 23-year-old answered back, claiming that she had already done enough to earn a shot at Lee's belt.

Regardless of how both fighters felt, ONE Championship looks to carry on with the Grand Prix and will simply wait for Lee's return to action some time next year after her pregnancy.

Though presented with a much longer path, Drex believes it will still be his sister that will be in the ONE Circle against Lee when the time comes.

"Denice has been training hard every day for her championship fight. We knew from day one that she had the skills to beat Angela. I am excited for that fight, when it happens," said the former URCC bantamweight champion. 

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Anthony Davis expected to stay with LeBron James, Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Lakers keeping Davis is a crucial step in working to defend their NBA title next season.
Sports
fbfb
NBA deputy chief eager to see Kai Sotto, Jalen Green in G League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Tatum recently went on NBA Philippines' Republika Huddle and talked about Sotto, Green and the NBA G League professional...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers, Iranian foes fight for lead
By Joey Villar | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
After breezing past its first three opponents, the Philippine men’s team faces an acid test versus Iran at the resumption of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 today.
Sports
fbfb
How far will Eumir go?
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Olympic middleweight boxing qualifier Eumir Marcial is now in Los Angeles for training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym and will make his pro debut as soon as he’s pronounced ready to rumble.
Sports
fbfb
Another US NCAA Division I offer for Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The seven-footer, who trains with Kai Sotto's agency East-West Private in the United States, announced on his Instagram that...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Teams begin scrimmages inside Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble'
By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
The first seven teams that entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League...
Sports
fbfb
James delos Santos now World No. 1 karateka after 15-gold medal haul
By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos has dislodged Eduardo Garcia of Portugal as World No. 1 after tallying a total of 8950 points...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect commits to US NCAA Division I Auburn University
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, an Olympic gold medalist, 11-time NBA All-Star and a former NBA MVP, was an alumni of the Auburn...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix fends off NorthPort
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters came into the PBA bubble aiming to be the “best version” of their themsel...
Sports
fbfb
Saso eyes big bounce-back
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
The first time they clashed, young Yuka Saso got the better of veteran Momoko Ueda but expect the latter to get back at the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with