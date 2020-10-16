NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
James delos Santos now World No. 1 karateka after 15-gold medal haul
James Delos Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos
James delos Santos now World No. 1 karateka after 15-gold medal haul
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino James delos Santos is now the highest ranked karateka in the male seniors division online rankings.

The 30-year-old delos Santos has dislodged Eduardo Garcia of Portugal as World No. 1 after tallying a total of 8950 points as against the latter’s 8575, thanks to a 15-gold harvest starting last March.

“After seven months of competing in so many tournaments on a weekly basis, the hard work has paid off,” said delos Santos.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist said his Japanese coach Masa Saito pushed him to where he is now.

“When I hit No. 2 back in August, I was behind by nearly 3,000 points to No. 1,” said delos Santos. “I told myself ‘how am I going to reach that?’"

“I was discouraged at first, but my kata coach Masa Saito, reminded me to take it one tournament at a time,” he added.

After reaching the apex, delos Santos vowed never to relent.

“This journey isn’t over. My new goal is to maintain the No. 1 spot throughout the year, which is a much bigger challenge as there will be other eKata rivals who want the No. 1 spot as well and this will keep me grinding and motivated,” he said.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Anthony Davis expected to stay with LeBron James, Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Lakers keeping Davis is a crucial step in working to defend their NBA title next season.
Sports
fbfb
NBA deputy chief eager to see Kai Sotto, Jalen Green in G League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Tatum recently went on NBA Philippines' Republika Huddle and talked about Sotto, Green and the NBA G League professional...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers, Iranian foes fight for lead
By Joey Villar | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
After breezing past its first three opponents, the Philippine men’s team faces an acid test versus Iran at the resumption of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 today.
Sports
fbfb
How far will Eumir go?
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Olympic middleweight boxing qualifier Eumir Marcial is now in Los Angeles for training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym and will make his pro debut as soon as he’s pronounced ready to rumble.
Sports
fbfb
Another US NCAA Division I offer for Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The seven-footer, who trains with Kai Sotto's agency East-West Private in the United States, announced on his Instagram that...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Drex Zamboanga backs sister Denice in ONE Championship atomweight title feud
By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
Though presented with a much longer path, Drex believes it will still be his sister that will be in the ONE Circle against...
Sports
fbfb
Teams begin scrimmages inside Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble'
By Joey Villar | 27 minutes ago
The first seven teams that entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League...
Sports
fbfb
James delos Santos now World No. 1 karateka after 15-gold medal haul
By Joey Villar | 45 minutes ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos has dislodged Eduardo Garcia of Portugal as World No. 1 after tallying a total of 8950 points...
Sports
fbfb
POC chief seeks additional fund for Olympic bets
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Given all the boost needed, the Philippines could end its search for a first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year.
Sports
fbfb
Athletes share stories on webinar
October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Over 12,000 have recently gathered online in PLDT-Smart’s first-ever mental wellness webinar dubbed Better Today Conversations.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with