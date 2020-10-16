NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Report: Anthony Davis expected to stay with LeBron James, Lakers
ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the trophy ceremony during Game Six of the NBA Finals on October 11, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Davis is reportedly staying put with the Los Angeles Lakers once NBA free agency opens.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the newly minted NBA champion plans to opt out of his player option in his contract.

Davis' agent Rich Paul will reportedly hold meetings with the Lakers front office to discuss his future contract options.

The Lakers keeping Davis is a crucial step in working to defend their NBA title next season.

In his first season with the Lakers, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks en route to the team finishing first in the Western Conference after the regular season.

Come the playoffs, Davis stepped up his game with 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per outing.

He clinched his first NBA title with James and the Lakers after defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

Davis posted the norms of 25.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and two blocks per game against Jimmy Butler and the Heat in the Finals.

