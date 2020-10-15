NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
POC chief: Financial backing key to Philippines' Olympic gold quest in Tokyo
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino
STAR/File
POC chief: Financial backing key to Philippines' Olympic gold quest in Tokyo
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – Given enough financial support, the Philippines could snare a historic first gold Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year.

And there is big chance it could win more.

“Tokyo could be that host city where the country could win not one, not two but probably more Olympic gold medals in 2021,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

“And along this line, the athletes need all the support in their bid to accomplish what has never been achieved before,” he added.

The Tagaytay Congressman, however, stressed the importance of monetary backing after he sought an addition al P510 million war chest from government for elite sports for next year where Filipino athletes are bracing not just for Tokyo but also for the qualifying tournaments as well as the Southeast Asian Games and Para Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

This outside the P207 million already allotted by the Department of Budget and Management to the PSC for 2021 that is intended its expenses for operations, salaries and wages of personnel.

“The PSC needs the full support of Congress — the House and Senate — because 2021 is the year when the Olympic gold medal beckons,” said PhilCycling chief. “I am confident that elusive gold medal will be achieved in Tokyo.”

The country is pinning its hopes on 2019 world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo and 2019 World Championship boxing silver medalist Eumir Marcial and Tokyo-bound pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pug Irish Magno.

Other athletes expected to qualify and with legitimate gold chance are 2016 Rio weightlifting silver medal winner Hidilyn Diaz, 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio and fast-rising golfer Yuka Saso.

PSC chairman William Ramirez said of the proposed P510 million extra funding, P150 million will go exclusively for the Tokyo campaign alone while P100 million will be channeled to the SEAG participation and preparation.

In Hanoi, the Filipinos are looking to defend their overall title they won in December last year as hosts.

The rest will be allotted to Tokyo Paralympics, Asian Beach Games, Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games, Asian Youth Games, Asian Youth Para Games, SEA Para Games, Tokyo Paralympics and ASEAN Youth Games.

“The SEAG is on top of the priorities as we defend the overall title, which we achieved when we hosted the event in 2021,” said Tolentino.

ABRAHAM TOLENTINO OLYMPICS POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA deputy chief eager to see Kai Sotto, Jalen Green in G League
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Tatum recently went on NBA Philippines' Republika Huddle and talked about Sotto, Green and the NBA G League professional...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena leaves for Japan stint
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Ravena, who signed with Japanese club San-en NeoPhoenix earlier this year, posted on his Instagram story on his way to J...
Sports
fbfb
Another US NCAA Division I offer for Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The seven-footer, who trains with Kai Sotto's agency East-West Private in the United States, announced on his Instagram that...
Sports
fbfb
Eala cites World No. 2 Halep, retired Sharapova as tennis idols
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The ITF Juniors World No. 2 opened up about her admiration of the tennis stars, particularly Halep, during a press conference...
Sports
fbfb
Slaughter eyed to reinforce Gilas cadets
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at seven-footer Greg Slaughter as a possible reinforcement to Gilas cadets...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
POC chief: Financial backing key to Philippines' Olympic gold quest in Tokyo
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Given enough financial support, the Philippines could snare a historic first gold Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year.
Sports
fbfb
Medal-rich jiujitsu, esports, triathlon, bowling added to Vietnam SEAG
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The addition of the four disciplines should help boost the country’s chance in the biennial games where it will defend...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino test mettle vs Iranians in Asian Nations Online Chess Cup
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Agila ng Pilipinas, who blanked Palestine and Iran, 4-0, and downed Thailand, 3-1, are expected to field the red-hot Grandmaster...
Sports
fbfb
Saso eyes big bounce-back as Fujitsu Ladies unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
The first time they clashed, young Yuka Saso got the better of veteran Momoko Ueda but expect the latter to get back at the...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas raring to go
By Joey Villar | October 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven teams headed by title favorite Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks have entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League President Cup will unfold...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with