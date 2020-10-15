Medal-rich jiujitsu, esports, triathlon, bowling added to Vietnam SEAG

MANILA, Philippines – Jiujitsu, esports, triathlon and bowling, sports where the Philippines has a chance to rake in the gold medals, has been recently added to Hanoi Southeast Asian Games calendar.

“This is good news for us because we dominated three of these four sports when we hosted the games in December 2019,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

The addition of the four disciplines should help boost the country’s chance in the biennial games where it will defend the overall title it won as host in December last year.

In the last SEAG, jiujitsu produced five gold three silver and three bronze medals, esports three gold, a silver and a bronze and triathlon three gold and a pair of silver.

Although bowling produced only a silver and a bronze, the Filipinos are known to produce champions in the sport including the legendary Paeng Nepomuceno.

Tolentino said he would still lobby for more events where the Filipinos have a chance to strike gold like baseball, softball, soft tennis, duathlon, windsurfing, and wakeboarding/water skiing.

To date, there are now 40 sports to be played in Vietnam, set November 21 to December 2.

Aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, billiards, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, canoeing, chess, cycling, dancesports, esports, fencing and football are among the events in the SEAG calenders.

The rest are golf, gymnastics, handball, judo, jiujitsu, karate, kickboxing, kurash, muay thai, pencak silat, petanque, rowing, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, vivinam, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.