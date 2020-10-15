NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Medal-rich jiujitsu, esports, triathlon, bowling added to Vietnam SEAG
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Medal-rich jiujitsu, esports, triathlon, bowling added to Vietnam SEAG
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Jiujitsu, esports, triathlon and bowling, sports where the Philippines has a chance to rake in the gold medals, has been recently added to Hanoi Southeast Asian Games calendar.

“This is good news for us because we dominated three of these four sports when we hosted the games in December 2019,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

The addition of the four disciplines should help boost the country’s chance in the biennial games where it will defend the overall title it won as host in December last year.

In the last SEAG, jiujitsu produced five gold three silver and three bronze medals, esports three gold, a silver and a bronze and triathlon three gold and a pair of silver.

Although bowling produced only a silver and a bronze, the Filipinos are known to produce champions in the sport including the legendary Paeng Nepomuceno.

Tolentino said he would still lobby for more events where the Filipinos have a chance to strike gold like baseball, softball, soft tennis, duathlon, windsurfing, and wakeboarding/water skiing.

To date, there are now 40 sports to be played in Vietnam, set November 21 to December 2.

Aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, billiards, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, canoeing, chess, cycling, dancesports, esports, fencing and football are among the events in the SEAG calenders.

The rest are golf, gymnastics, handball, judo, jiujitsu, karate, kickboxing, kurash, muay thai, pencak silat, petanque, rowing, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, vivinam, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA deputy chief eager to see Kai Sotto, Jalen Green in G League
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Tatum recently went on NBA Philippines' Republika Huddle and talked about Sotto, Green and the NBA G League professional...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena leaves for Japan stint
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Ravena, who signed with Japanese club San-en NeoPhoenix earlier this year, posted on his Instagram story on his way to J...
Sports
fbfb
Another US NCAA Division I offer for Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The seven-footer, who trains with Kai Sotto's agency East-West Private in the United States, announced on his Instagram that...
Sports
fbfb
Eala cites World No. 2 Halep, retired Sharapova as tennis idols
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The ITF Juniors World No. 2 opened up about her admiration of the tennis stars, particularly Halep, during a press conference...
Sports
fbfb
Slaughter eyed to reinforce Gilas cadets
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at seven-footer Greg Slaughter as a possible reinforcement to Gilas cadets...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
POC chief: Financial backing key to Philippines' Olympic gold quest in Tokyo
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Given enough financial support, the Philippines could snare a historic first gold Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next year.
Sports
fbfb
Medal-rich jiujitsu, esports, triathlon, bowling added to Vietnam SEAG
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The addition of the four disciplines should help boost the country’s chance in the biennial games where it will defend...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino test mettle vs Iranians in Asian Nations Online Chess Cup
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Agila ng Pilipinas, who blanked Palestine and Iran, 4-0, and downed Thailand, 3-1, are expected to field the red-hot Grandmaster...
Sports
fbfb
Saso eyes big bounce-back as Fujitsu Ladies unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
The first time they clashed, young Yuka Saso got the better of veteran Momoko Ueda but expect the latter to get back at the...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas raring to go
By Joey Villar | October 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven teams headed by title favorite Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks have entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League President Cup will unfold...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with