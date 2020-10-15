Filipino test mettle vs Iranians in Asian Nations Online Chess Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine men’s team faces its toughest opponent thus far in Iran when the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 resumes Wednesday.

After breezing past their first three foes, the fourth-seeded Filipinos clash with the third-seeded Iranians in the fourth round with the winner keeping their place at the helm.

The Agila ng Pilipinas, who blanked Palestine and Iran, 4-0, and downed Thailand, 3-1, are expected to field the red-hot Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla and International Master Paulo Bersamina, who were perfect in their first three games on board two and three, respectively.

GMs Mark Paragua and John Paul Gomez, who have 2.5 points apiece, are also expected to play against an Iran squad that could field in GMs Rinat Jumabaev, Rustam Khusnutdinov, Murtas Kazhagaleyev and Anuar Ismagambetov.

Meanwhile, the Lady Agilas of WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, WFM Shania Mae Mendoza and WIM Bernadette Galas battle Kyrgyzstan.

The Filipinas routed United Arab Emirates and Iraq with a pair of 4-0 scores before blowing a potential upset in a 1.5-2.5 setback to the second-seeded Indonesians Sunday.