Another US NCAA Division I offer for Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
Sage Tolentino
Instagram/Sage Tolentino
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino has received another offer from an NCAA Division I school.

The seven-footer, who trains with Kai Sotto's agency East-West Private in the United States, announced on his Instagram that University of Cincinnati expressed interest in the class of 2022 freshman.

"I am extremely blessed to get an offer tonight from Coach Brannen at UC. All Glory to God," wrote Tolentino.

The Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball program plays in the American Athletic Conference of the US NCAA.

First season head coach John Brannen reached out to Tolentino to offer the program's interest.

Former Laker Lance Stephenson and Minnesota Timberwolves' Jacob Evans are among Bearcats alumni who made it to the NBA.

Apart from Cincinnati, Auburn University, Tennessee State University and Kansas University have also expressed interest in the Filipino-Hawaiian cager.

Prior to working with Sotto in EWP, Tolentino led Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to two straight state championships.

