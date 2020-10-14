Slaughter eyed to boost Gilas cadets in 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at seven-footer Greg Slaughter as a possible reinforcement for the all-cadet Gilas Pilipinas team seeing action in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers next month.

“I think Greg (Slaughter) would be an asset,” said Baldwin in an interview with Cignal TV talk show “Sports Page” Tuesday. “I’ve seen his video. I think it’s great. I would certainly welcome that.

“But it’s not a done deal at this point, we have to work out with Greg and the powers that be in this situation right now,” he added.

Ryan Gregorio, SBP president Al Panlilio’s special assistant, said they are in a wait-and-see situation since Slaughter is still under contract with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

“We are waiting for his negotiation with his PBA team,” said Gregorio.

Slaughter would be a vital help for Gilas, which had secured commitments from Matt and Mike Nieto, Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi and Jaydee Tungcab with the pros still committed in the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga.