Saso seeks to regain winning ways
Yuka Saso
STAR/File
Saso seeks to regain winning ways
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – Out of the title chase the last five tournaments, two-leg winner Yuka Saso tries to snap out of a slump and end a string of middling finishes in the Fujitsu Ladies 2020, which gets under way Friday in Chiba City, Japan.

The Fil-Japanese, 19, appeared headed to dominating the LPGA of Japan Tour in her maiden campaign by sweeping the second and third legs in NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies after debuting with a tied for fifth effort in the Earth Mondahmin Cup, in so doing surging ahead of the Player of the Year derby, money race and majority of the stats categories.

But she lost her momentum, either on poor starts or shaky finishes, missing salvaging a Top 10 finish in all but one of the next five events.

That skid also saw her losing grip of the POTY lead although she remained on top of the money battle with just six tournaments left in the pandemic-shortened season of the region’s premier ladies circuit.

Her struggle likewise paved the way for the rush of the other young stars, including Sakura Koiwai, who foiled Saso's three-title bid in the Golf5 Ladies and dished out four Top 5 finishes, including a couple of runner-up efforts, to emerge the new POTY leader.

That makes this weekend’s Y100 million event doubly interesting with the likes of Ayaka Watanabe, Saki Nagamine, Ayaka Furue, Erika Hara and Mone Inami all going all-out for a follow-up to their victories at Mondahmin Cup, JLPGA Championship, Descente Tokai Classic, Japan Women’s Open and Stanley Ladies, respectively.

Multi-titled Ai Suzuki, the winningest last year with seven victories but remained without a crown this season, is also raring for a big return after missing the cut at Stanley Ladies two weeks ago due to poor health condition.

LPGA Tour veteran Momoko Ueda, who placed sixth in this year’s British Women’s Open, is also expected to settle down and recall her fierce form that netted her a joint third finish in the Japan Open, along with last year’s leg winners Asuka Kashiwabara, Ji Hee Lee, Lala Anai, Minami Katsu and Bae Seon Woo.

Still, focus will be on the power-hitting Saso, who despite her slowdown has kept her world No. 76 ranking. The ICTSI-backed ace will be mixing it up again with Ueda and Kashiwabara at 10 a.m. on No. 1 of the Tokyu Seven Hundred Club in Chiba Prefecture.

The troika will tee off next to another explosive group featuring Nagamine, Hara and Furue with the Koiwai-Inami-Watanabe also promising a spirited, fierce battle at 9:40 a.m.

Suzuki, Anai and Arakaki Hina precede the Saso group at 10:10 a.m. followed by the threesome of Lee Min-Young, Mamiko Higa and Ayaka Takahashi — all top contenders for the Y18 million (P8.3 million) top purse in the 54-hole championship.

Next up for the JLPGA is the Y80 million Mitsubishi Electric Ladies in Saitama Prefecture to be followed by the circuit’s third major — the Y160 million Toto Japan Classic in Ibaraki Prefecture where Suzuki is the defending champion.

GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
