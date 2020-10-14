Newly appointed WNBL ambassador Kiefer Ravena wants active role in promoting women's basketball

MANILA, Philippines — PBA star Kiefer Ravena was recently named as the new ambassador of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), the country's first-ever pro women's hoops league.

Rather than simply being a face for the league, the NLEX Road Warrior recently affirmed that he aims to have a more active role in promoting women's basketball.

"I want to be active in the league. When time permits... I want to be seen doing work for our women's basketball," Ravena said during an online press conference on Monday.

"Ayoko yung nandun lang ako to be a stand-in lang, gusto ko talaga maging active... Gusto kong magkaron ng impact yung pagiging ambassador ko," he added.

The second-generation basketball star said he has been a fan of women's basketball ever since, hoping that his role here in the WNBL blooms to more support for their female counterparts.

"Talagang nanonood talaga ako ng women's basketball di lang dito sa Pilipinas pati sa WNBA... I know how women's basketball is played and I believe in its potential," Ravena said.

"Hopefully makatulong talaga ako run," he added.

Ravena joins former UP women's basketball team and Gilas women cager Bea Daez as ambassadors of the WNBL.

The premier women's pro basketball league in the country is set to hold its inaugural draft with over 170 hopefuls by the end of October.