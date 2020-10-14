NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Newly appointed WNBL ambassador Kiefer Ravena wants active role in promoting women's basketball
Kiefer Ravena
FIBA
Newly appointed WNBL ambassador Kiefer Ravena wants active role in promoting women's basketball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 3:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — PBA star Kiefer Ravena was recently named as the new ambassador of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), the country's first-ever pro women's hoops league.

Rather than simply being a face for the league, the NLEX Road Warrior recently affirmed that he aims to have a more active role in promoting women's basketball.

"I want to be active in the league. When time permits... I want to be seen doing work for our women's basketball," Ravena said during an online press conference on Monday.

"Ayoko yung nandun lang ako to be a stand-in lang, gusto ko talaga maging active... Gusto kong magkaron ng impact yung pagiging ambassador ko," he added.

The second-generation basketball star said he has been a fan of women's basketball ever since, hoping that his role here in the WNBL blooms to more support for their female counterparts.

"Talagang nanonood talaga ako ng women's basketball di lang dito sa Pilipinas pati sa WNBA... I know how women's basketball is played and I believe in its potential," Ravena said.

"Hopefully makatulong talaga ako run," he added.

Ravena joins former UP women's basketball team and Gilas women cager Bea Daez as ambassadors of the WNBL.

The premier women's pro basketball league in the country is set to hold its inaugural draft with over 170 hopefuls by the end of October. 

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LeBron vs Jordan: Mirror, mirror on the wall...
17 hours ago
As the first player to lead three different teams to NBA titles, LeBron James has revived the question of whether he or Michael...
Sports
fbfb
The Sorsogon mystery
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police report absolving former UST coach Aldin Ayo of committing any violation against IATF guidelines in recently hosting 17 Growling Tiger varsity basketball players in Sorsogon raises a...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP receives UST endorsement of Aldin Ayo appeal
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The league said in a statement on Tuesday that it will process Ayo's appeal in "due time".
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix's Robinson braces for tougher coaching tests sans Abueva
By Roy Luarca | 3 hours ago
Topex Robinson hurdled the first bar and braces for higher obstacles in his new PBA journey.
Sports
fbfb
Spoelstra believed Heat could win it all vs Lakers, sees bright future
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"We didn't get the final result that we wanted...And I just, I'm really bummed that we couldn't find a way to get over the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Slaughter eyed to boost Gilas cadets in 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at seven-footer Greg Slaughter as a possible reinforcement for the all-cadet...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 'bubble' tourney ready to fire off
By Joey Villar | 49 minutes ago
Seven teams headed by title favorite Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks have already entered the Inspire...
Sports
fbfb
Exciting times ahead for Philippine futsal
By Rick Olivares | 57 minutes ago
Since 2016, the PFF has collaborated with the Henry V. Moran Foundation, the Department of Education, the Philippine Sports...
Sports
fbfb
Saso seeks to regain winning ways
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Out of the title chase the last five tournaments, two-leg winner Yuka Saso tries to snap out of a slump and end a string of...
Sports
fbfb
Players' welfare is 'main priority', says Asian football body
1 hour ago
Asian football's governing body said player welfare was its "main priority" after criticism from the global players' union...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with