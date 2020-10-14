NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Chris Ross banners 'Black Lives Matter' campaign in PBA with headband
Chris Ross for Gilas Pilipinas during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Chris Ross did his own small part in raising awareness for social justice on the basketball court.

The San Miguel Beermen cager used his platform in their first game in the PBA bubble against Rain or Shine by wearing a Black Lives Matter headband.

Ross, who was among Fil-Foreign PBA players vocal about racism in the United States, wore a headband from Fil-Am Nation Select that read "Black Lives Matter".

Fil-Am Nation Select is an organization aiming to give opportunities to Filipinos abroad to play basketball in the Philippines.

It was founded by Ross' teammate Alex Cabagnot.

During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, Ross was among a few players in the PBA who spoke out locally about the issue.

Ross had experienced firsthand racial profiling and police brutality in his time in the US prior to playing in the Philippines.

In the recently concluded NBA season, the Black Lives Matter movement took center stage with players displaying messages of social justice across their jerseys, shirts and the like. 

