177 hopefuls make final list of WNBL draft pool

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 177 basketball players have been named to the official Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) draft pool, the league announced on Tuesday.

This after the WNBL was swarmed with over 700 applications of women hoopers interested to play in the country's first-ever women's pro basketball league.

Related Stories WNBL: Over 700 aspirants apply in inaugural draft

Among those headlining the approved list for the online draft coming later this month are former national team players.

Women cagers who donned the national team jersey in the draft are Gemma Miranda, Raiza Dy, Angelie Gloriani, and center April Lualhati.

Also included were forwards Camille Sambile, Mary Joy Galicia, and Marites Gadian.

Gadian, 38, is among the oldest players in the pool.

UAAP Season 82 Finals MVP Monique Del Carmen from National University also made the final cut for the draft.

The draft will take place at the end of the month, with a draft combine expected to happen after the National Basketball League — the WNBL's men's league counterpart — finishes its third season at their bubble in San Fernando City, Pampanga.