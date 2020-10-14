UAAP receives UST endorsement of Aldin Ayo appeal

MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has officially received a letter from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) endorsing the appeal of former basketball coach Aldin Ayo.

Ayo was slapped with an indefinite ban from all league and league-sanctioned events last month following controversy over a training bubble in Sorsogon with the UST basketball team.

The UAAP Board of Trustees ratified the recommendations' of the league's Board of Managing Directors based on a report made by UST itself.

Since receiving the ban, Ayo has expressed his desire to appeal the decision and was recently endorsed by the University.

The league said in a statement on Tuesday that it will process Ayo's appeal in "due time".

Ayo's case recently gained traction following a report from Sorsogon police that deemed the coach "cleared from wrongdoing".

Prior to being slapped with the indefinite ban, Ayo resigned from his post as head coach of the Tigers.

Former UST point guard Jinino Manansala has been named the new head coach of the Growling Tigers on an interim basis while the school awaits the result of Ayo's appeal.