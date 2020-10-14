NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Phoenix's Robinson braces for tougher coaching tests sans Abueva
Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson
STAR/File
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines – Topex Robinson hurdled the first bar and braces for higher obstacles in his new PBA journey.

Debuting as interim head coach of Phoenix Super LPG, Robinson steered the Fuel Masters to a 116-98 victory over the Meralco Bolts on Sunday in the 2020 Philippine Cup at the AUF Sports Arena & Cultural Center in Angeles, Pampanga.

Up against multi-titled coach Norman Black, Robinson delivered a surprise as Phoenix prevailed despite the absence of its top gun — Calvin Abueva.
 
Sniper Matthew Wright fueled the Phoenix drive with 36 points, including four triples, six assists and four rebounds, and got plenty of help from Jason Perkins with 17 points and 9 rebounds, Justin Chua with 17 points, and RR Garcia with 14.

As it turned out, Wright just fulfilled his promise to Robinson that he won't let the new mentor flunk the initial test as bench tactician.

While Robinson likes Wright's highly competitive nature, the former Lyceum Pirates mentor believes the rest of the Fuel Masters also did their part.

According to Robinson, the Fuel Masters brought to the All-Filipino conference the best version of themselves. Playing hard in practice and supporting each other.

Even with the Fuel Masters' newfound bond, however, Robinson, who toiled in the PBA from 2003-2011, knows the Fuel Masters are in for a rough ride against the 10 other teams huddled in the bubble at Clark Freeport & Economic Zone.

It's a situation different from Robinson's stints at San Sebastian College, which he guided to the 2011 Philippine Collegiate Champion's League crown, and Lyceum, which he piloted to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Finals in 2017 and 2018.

Robinson vividly recalled those missed title chances by Lyceum to San Beda College, then orchestrated by Jamike Jarin.

No wonder, Robinson made Jarin his main deputy because he wanted to be surrounded by winners, people who know and could fill up his weaknesses.

Having savored victory without Abueva, who's in the official Phoenix roster but has yet to be given full clearance to play, the Fuel Masters are in high spirits.

If they can beat the Bolts with Abueva as a mere observer, they probably can handle the other contenders as well.

Robinson, of course, knows the Fuel Masters' first win won't define their season.  In the same manner that it won't build his reputation as a coach.

There are tougher tests scheduled and it's unlikely Robinson will ace them all.

