Alex Eala leaps to ITF Juniors World No. 2

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennister Alex Eala has moved up to World No. 2 in the ITF Juniors World Rankings.

Eala's new career-high ranking came at the heels of her historic semifinals finish at the 2020 French Open Girls' Singles tournament last week.

Prior to her stint in Paris, Eala was ranked fourth. She remains the only Asian player in the top 10 of the rankings.

The 15-year-old is only second to French national Elsa Jacquemot, who actually ousted Eala in the semifinals of Roland Garros.

Jacquemot eventually went on to win the tournament and leapt five places from her sixth place in the rankings to claim the top spot.

This time last year, Eala was outside of the top 10 of the rankings at the 13th spot.

A title in the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles tournament propelled the 15-year-old to the top five of the rankings earlier this year.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar has also begun testing the waters in the pro circuit.

So far, Eala has joined one pro tournament in Monastir, Tunisia before being sidelined due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, her brother Miko recently took a doubles title in an ITF Juniors tournament in Portugal earlier this week.