PBA chief's birthday wish: Successful staging of 'bubble'

CLARK, Pampanga – PBA Bubble success and safety of the entire delegation.

That’s the only wish of Commissioner Willie Marcial following his 59th birthday inside the bubble here at the Quest Hotel in the Mimosa Leisure Estate, which will serve as home of the 350-man PBA entourage until December.

“Sana magtuloy tuloy ito at matapos natin nang maayos. Sana healthy at safe ang buong delegation,” Marcial told The STAR, reiterating that he could not ask for a better gift other than the success of the PBA restart after a seven-month hiatus.

Marcial is crossing his fingers for that wish to be granted in two months as the Asia’s oldest professional league has set December 18 as the finish line of this unprecedented bubble Philippine Cup.

And basing from the opener that featured four teams without hinges, all the possibilities point toward that PBA Bubble success given the steadfast implementation of protocols like how the NBA completed its three-month Orlando, Florida campus in flying colors.

“Congratulations sa Los Angeles Lakers at sa NBA. Ngayon tapos na ang NBA, PBA naman. Sana maging matagumpay din ito gaya ng NBA,” added Marcial.