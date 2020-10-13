Folayang eyes return to winning form, fights Aussie in ONE's Singapore card

MANILA, Philippines – At 36 years old and losing three of his last four fights in a span of a year, Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Eduard Folayang is still feeling strong and confident he’ll return to championship form.

Folayang, a former two-time lightweight champion, gets another chance to get back on his feet as he was paired with a rising Antonio Caruso of Australia as one of the undercards in ONE: Inside the Matrix set October 30 in Singapore.

“I can say the results of these next few fights are very important to us, as we haven’t gotten the results we wanted recently. So now, we are really aiming for the best results possible,” said Folayang.

“I just feel so strong right now. Mentally, I’m focused, and getting right to where I need to be,” he added.

Folayang’s career was in a downward path after losing to Shinya Aoki, Eddie Alvarez and Pieter Buist in his last four outings that pushed his win-loss record to 22-9.

His victory over Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu in November last year momentarily stopped the bleeding.

Another setback, however, could put an end to what had been an illustrious career for the Filipino icon.