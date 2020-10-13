Spoelstra believed Heat could win it all vs Lakers, sees bright future

MANILA, Philippines — Miami's collapse against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday (Monday, Manila time) was not how Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra wanted things to play out.

With their backs against the wall and down 3-1, the fifth-seeded Heat managed to breathe some life into their playoff campaign by stealing Game Five with balanced and disciplined play on both sides of the floor.

Facing another must-win game on Monday, though, the well-oiled machine that had exceeded expectations all postseason long suddenly disappeared, looking lifeless and burnt out and eventually conceding the championship to the Frank Vogel-coached Lakers in a wire-to-wire loss.

Speaking to reporters after the heartbreaking loss, Spoelstra reflected on the team chemistry and unbridled self-belief that saw them overachieve as the fifth-seed team in the Eastern Conference.

"We didn't get the final result that we wanted...And I just, I'm really bummed that we couldn't find a way to get over the hump and finish the season with a win," he said. "We thought we were going to Game Seven for sure. So I don't even know how to explain these emotions."

"But even what I mentioned to the guys, these are going to be lifetime memories that we have together. This locker room, regardless of whatever happens in the future, we're going to remember this year, this season, this experience and that locker room brotherhood for the rest of our lives," he added.

It's a theme the Heat organization has leaned on for much of its time as a basketball club: their culture.

Where other teams would have folded under the pressure of circumstance, the team managed to steal two games from the LeBron James-led Lakers despite missing key cog Goran Dragic after he went down with injury in just the first game of the Finals series.

For Spoelstra, being able to guide the young group was worth it despite the finals loss.

"You're in this business to be able to be around people like this. And I can go on and on. But the guys that competed and played in this series, we had several guys that were not even close to being a hundred percent. Probably shouldn't have been playing, but that's how this group was. They wanted to do it for each other," Spoelstra said.

"Our group is very connected and I don't think anybody, any one of us were prepared for this. It took me a few minutes just to gather myself to be able to even figure out what to say to the team. None of us had anticipated this. Our guys are pretty down, as you can imagine. But what a wonderful group to be around. Really just amazing people," he added.

Making sense of the finals loss, the Heat coach lauded the roster's makeup and leadership, with the basketball club boasting one of, if not the brightest future in the NBA.

With the Heat still set to have max salary cap space for the 2021 free agency and a litany of young and budding stars, there's indeed nowhere to go but up for the team from South Beach.

"There's no question about it. The time is always now with us and if you have the right leadership with Jimmy and Goran and UD, then young players can be all about now," Spoelstra said.