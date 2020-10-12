NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
No. 1 ranking in the bag for karateka OJ delos Santos
James “OJ” delos Santos
James “OJ” delos Santos Facebook Page
No. 1 ranking in the bag for karateka OJ delos Santos
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 4:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – Anytime now, the Philippines’ James “OJ” delos Santos will become the highest ranked online karateka in the world.

Delos Santos is expected to supplant Portugal’s Eduardo Garcia as the World No. 1 in the men’s individual kata division after scooping up a couple of gold medals in two separate competitions Monday.

The 30-year-old two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist edged South Africa’s Silvio Cerone-Biagioni, 24.6-24.3, in ruling the 1st Euro Grand Prix E-Tournament and then bested Brazil’s Murilo Alves, 24.3-23.3, in topping the e-Karate Games 2020.

It came less than a week after he reigned supreme in the Okinawa E-Tournament Series to hike his total to 15 mints.

And these feats should catapult delos Santos to the top after trailing by just less than 500 points Garcia in the world rankings last week.

“Technically, I’m No. 1. But the points haven’t been added yet,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos also continued to produce champions out of her students Fatima Hamsain and Julia Marcos.

Hamsain ruled the female U16 shotokan individual kata section while Marcos settled with a silver in the U21 class.

“I’m proud to see the performances of my students improve in every tournament,” said delos Santos.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bianca ties for 9th, earns P4M, US Open berth
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
The majors are coming Bianca Pagdanganan’s way.
Sports
fbfb
MVP rolls out 5G carpet for PBA
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A year ago, PLDT-Smart set up a pilot plant in the New Clark City complex for its 5G network.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James is on the cusp of even more greatness
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
LeBron James presents a great case for superseding Michael Jordan’s status as GOAT.
Sports
fbfb
Top PBA rookie pick misses wedding anniversary, set for 'bubble' debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Terra Firma top rookie Roosevelt Adams paid a dear sacrifice of missing the first wedding anniversary with his wife on the...
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Eala, who is set to join US NCAA Division I tennis team Penn State, ruled the boys' doubles tournament in the Lousada Junior...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PSC gets P25M aid from PAGCOR
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) got a much-needed boost as it received an additional remittance from the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina chessers fall short vs Indons in Asian Nations tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines blew its winning chances against second seed Indonesia, 1.5-2.5, but remained in the hunt for one of the eight...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe's spirit lived on in Lakers' drive to NBA crown
2 hours ago
Kobe Bryant's spirit could be felt by the Los Angeles Lakers as they finished a run to the NBA title, nine months after Bryant's...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers’ James dismisses ‘asterisks title’ talks
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"One is not less than the other, because when you're able to put yourself in this position to be able to win a championship,...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' Davis relishes first NBA title after turmoil, trade
2 hours ago
Anthony Davis didn't let his long-awaited first shot at an NBA title get away.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with