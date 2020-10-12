Filipina chessers fall short vs Indons in Asian Nations tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines blew its winning chances against second seed Indonesia, 1.5-2.5, but remained in the hunt for one of the eight slots in the knockout playoff round in the women’s division of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 over the weekend.

Shania Mae Mendoza won a bishop but could not hold on to it in time pressure and lost to Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite on board four, while Janelle Mae Frayna faltered in an equal endgame and succumbed to Irine Sukandar on board one.

Bernadette Galas provided the lone win against Dita Karenza on board four while Jan Jodilyn Fronda battled Medina Warda Aulia to a draw on second board.

And it could have been a shock win had Mendoza held on to her one-piece advantage and Frayna to the draw.

“We missed our chances but we’re still on track in finishing in the top eight,” said Frayna, the country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster.

The Lady Agilas, mentored by non-playing skipper GM Jayson Gonzales, however, remained in quarterfinal contention despite falling from the top to a nine-country logjam at fifth spot with four match points apiece.

Kazakhstan leads the lead pack that also included Vietnam and Iran with six points each.

It failed to match though their men’s counterparts, who lead the way with wins over Palestine, Syria and Thailand.

Men’s and women’s action will resumes Friday and Saturday, respectively.