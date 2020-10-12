NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipina chessers fall short vs Indons in Asian Nations tiff
Filipina chessers fall short vs Indons in Asian Nations tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines blew its winning chances against second seed Indonesia, 1.5-2.5, but remained in the hunt for one of the eight slots in the knockout playoff round in the women’s division of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup 2020 over the weekend.

Shania Mae Mendoza won a bishop but could not hold on to it in time pressure and lost to Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite on board four, while Janelle Mae Frayna faltered in an equal endgame and succumbed to Irine Sukandar on board one.

Bernadette Galas provided the lone win against Dita Karenza on board four while Jan Jodilyn Fronda battled Medina Warda Aulia to a draw on second board.

And it could have been a shock win had Mendoza held on to her one-piece advantage and Frayna to the draw.

“We missed our chances but we’re still on track in finishing in the top eight,” said Frayna, the country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster.

The Lady Agilas, mentored by non-playing skipper GM Jayson Gonzales, however, remained in quarterfinal contention despite falling from the top to a nine-country logjam at fifth spot with four match points apiece.

Kazakhstan leads the lead pack that also included Vietnam and Iran with six points each.

It failed to match though their men’s counterparts, who lead the way with wins over Palestine, Syria and Thailand.

Men’s and women’s action will resumes Friday and Saturday, respectively.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bianca ties for 9th, earns P4M, US Open berth
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
The majors are coming Bianca Pagdanganan’s way.
Sports
fbfb
MVP rolls out 5G carpet for PBA
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A year ago, PLDT-Smart set up a pilot plant in the New Clark City complex for its 5G network.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James is on the cusp of even more greatness
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
LeBron James presents a great case for superseding Michael Jordan’s status as GOAT.
Sports
fbfb
Top PBA rookie pick misses wedding anniversary, set for 'bubble' debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Terra Firma top rookie Roosevelt Adams paid a dear sacrifice of missing the first wedding anniversary with his wife on the...
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Eala, who is set to join US NCAA Division I tennis team Penn State, ruled the boys' doubles tournament in the Lousada Junior...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PSC gets P25M aid from PAGCOR
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) got a much-needed boost as it received an additional remittance from the Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
No. 1 ranking in the bag for karateka OJ delos Santos
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Anytime now, the Philippines’ James “OJ” delos Santos will become the highest ranked online karateka in...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe's spirit lived on in Lakers' drive to NBA crown
2 hours ago
Kobe Bryant's spirit could be felt by the Los Angeles Lakers as they finished a run to the NBA title, nine months after Bryant's...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers’ James dismisses ‘asterisks title’ talks
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"One is not less than the other, because when you're able to put yourself in this position to be able to win a championship,...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' Davis relishes first NBA title after turmoil, trade
2 hours ago
Anthony Davis didn't let his long-awaited first shot at an NBA title get away.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with