Top PBA rookie pick misses wedding anniversary, set for 'bubble' debut

CLARK, Pampanga – Terra Firma top rookie Roosevelt Adams paid a dear sacrifice of missing the first wedding anniversary with his wife on the day the PBA finally returned to action Monday at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Gym here.

It was literally a baptism of fire for the last year’s no. 1 overall pick, who had to forego the golden moment of celebrating their first year together for his professional debut inside the unprecedented PBA "bubble".

“It’s sad that I’m here in the bubble and she’s in Manila but I just want to greet my wife, Adeline, for our wedding anniversary. It’s our first year,” said the Filipino-American freshman.

But no love lost for Adams as he’s dedicating this historic rookie debut to Adeline, who chose to stay in Manila to avoid time differences in watching him play live on TV.

“She wants to stay here. She’s a big supporter of mine. She does not know how I grateful I am for her. So I just want to play every game for her because of all the sacrifices she’s done for me,” the 6-foot-5 gunner added.

Adams will finally see action for Dyip in their debut against TNT Tropang Giga Wednesday.