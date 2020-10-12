So near yet so far: Pampanga native Arwind Santos rues being unable to engage PBA fans

CLARK, Pampanga – Home suddenly feels like unfamiliar territory for Pampanga pride Arwind Santos as the PBA finally restarted here for the 2020 Philippine Cup after more than seven months.

Seeing his fellow Kabalen on the way to every practice, Santos admitted feeling emotional that he and the rest of the PBA delegation could not entertain photo ops and autograph signing for the meantime under strict bubble protocols.

“It’s sad in a way because we’re playing in our home yet we can’t be with the fans. I know we can bring happiness to them with those small gestures so I want to say sorry to them,” said Santos.

“I hope they understand. This is for them and for the PBA. This is for the safety of everyone.”

Santos, a Lubao native, is indeed so near yet so far but emphasized that the mere home vibe in Pampanga should be enough motivation for his fellow Kapampangan players in the PBA Bubble.

“But of course, I’m still happy. I grew up here. This is where I started. This is where I dreamed. This is for my Kabalens,” the former MVP concluded.