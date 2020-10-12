Bianca ties for 9th, earns P4M, US Open berth

MANILA, Philippines – The majors are coming Bianca Pagdanganan’s way.

The Filipina rookie, who received a rude welcome in her major debut, made a graceful exit in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, birdying the 72nd hole to save a 73 and a Top 10 finish that gained her a coveted spot in the US Women’s Open in December.

Korean Sei Young Kim, a 10-time Tour winner, romped off with a five-stroke victory over Hall of Famer and compatriot Inbee Park on a closing bogey-free seven-under 63 at the demanding Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for a 14-under 266 in the $4.3 million event, finally shedding the label of one of the winningest players on tour without a major.

But Pagdanganan likewise scored a breakthrough of her own, completing her rally from the brink of elimination after an opening seven-over 77 to salvage a joint ninth finish with three others at even 280, becoming the latest Pinay athlete millionaire with $83,765 in winnings (P4 million), four times more than her combined earnings in her first four regular LPGA Tour events.

Though she failed to meet expectations spurred by her brilliant back-to-back solid 65s in the middle rounds, the rising ICTSI-backed star proved she belonged to the big league that even saw her upstage some of the seasoned campaigners, including a number of the Tour’s revered stars, in the final reckoning.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Pagdanganan, who finished ahead of the likes of former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park (71-282), former major champion Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden (68-283), former LPGA Rookie of the Year Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand (71-283), former world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand (71-283), last year’s champion Hannah Green of Australia (67-284), 2020 British Open titlist Sophia Popov of Germany (70-284) and Americans 11-time Tour winner Lexi Thompson (70-285) and 2017 PGA champion Daniella Kang (76-286).

“Honestly, obviously I try to aim high, but I feel like I continue to exceed my own expectations every time I play,” added the 2019 SEA Games double gold medalist, who also admitted to have been overwhelmed playing alongside Park in the final round.

Pagdanganan recalled the first time she saw the seven-time major champion and 20-time Tour winner Park on the range while playing in the 2018 Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in Singapore.

“All the girls were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s Inbee Park,” said the 22-year-old Tour driving leader.

“Then I get to the first tee (Sunday) and I’m like, I’m playing with Inbee Park, who I just used to watch on the driving range. I can’t really explain how I feel. It’s just amazing to see her play, and it’s definitely inspiring,” she said.

That led to a bogey and after a run of pars, she dropped three straight strokes from No. 13 and tumbled out of Top 10. But like after the first round, she bounced back strong, coming through with that ciutch birdie on the 407-yard closing hole, which yielded just five birdies in the day, to finish tied at ninth with American Brittany Lincicome (69), Mexico’s Gaby Lopez (72) and fellow US Open-bound Lauren Stephenson of the US (68).

Meanwhile, Kim, just two strokes ahead of former champions Brooke Henderson of Canada and Swede Anna Nordqvist after 54 holes, dominated the final round like no other, hitting seven birdies, including four in the last six holes to run away with the crown worth a whopping $645,000.

Park also showed Pagdanganan how to close out a major campaign, firing a bogey-less 65 for second at 271 and pocketing $388,569 while Japanese Nasa Hataoka and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda rallied with 64 and 65, respectively, to share third at 273 worth $249, 967 each.

Pagdanganan, who stayed as No. 1 in driving with a 286.206-yard norm, four yards better than Mexican Maria Fassi (282, 118 yards), also came out of her first major a big winner, not just in earnings but in experience and that rare chance to slug it out with the world best where she proved she’s not just a power-hitter but could be a worthy major contender.