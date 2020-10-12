NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney
Miko Eala (R) and his Spanish partner Daniel Rincon
Facebook/Miko Eala
Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 8:37am

MANILA, Philippines — While his sister Alex made history at the French Open, Miko Eala was also busy making his mark in a juniors tournament in Lousada, Portugal.

Eala, who is set to join US NCAA Division I tennis team Penn State, ruled the boys' doubles tournament in the Lousada Junior Cup, his first since the Australian Open Juniors earlier this year.

He and Spanish partner Daniel Rincon made easy work of home town bets Miguel Gomes and Henrique Rocha in the Finals, 6-1, 6-3.

The 18-year-old also competed in the singles tournament where he reached the second round.

Both he and Alex are scholars of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain but Miko already graduated earlier this year.

Eala celebrated his title in a Facebook post.

"Double champion. My first tournament since the Australian Open Juniors. Good tune-up tournament before playing some $15Ks in Greece," he wrote.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MVP rolls out 5G carpet for PBA
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A year ago, PLDT-Smart set up a pilot plant in the New Clark City complex for its 5G network.
Sports
fbfb
Pogoy sizzles, TNT pulls through
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Riding on the gigantic performances of red-hot RR Pogoy and steady Jayson Castro, the TNT Tropang Giga drew first blood in...
Sports
fbfb
Beermen do Zumba; sisig most requested
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
In a bid to stay healthy and happy, San Miguel Beer has included Zumba sessions to its own bubble program in chase of a Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, who is set to join US NCAA Division I tennis team Penn State, ruled the boys' doubles tournament in the Lousada Junior...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron’s place in NBA history
By Bill Velasco | October 12, 2020 - 12:00am
If he wins his fourth NBA championship (and the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th) today, will LeBron James be worthy of being named the greatest NBA player of all time? More importantly, even with his longevity and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lakers close out Heat for 1st NBA title in 10 years
By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
After missing out on their close-out chance in Game Five, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers went out guns blazing,...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers show way
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippines swept all its first three games to seize the solo lead in the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup Saturday.
Sports
fbfb
Major move: Bianca grabs 5th
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Seems like Bianca Pagdanganan is built solely for the majors.
Sports
fbfb
Lakers take second crack at series closer
October 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The stakes are the same for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday less than 48 hours after Miami’s riveting Game 5 triumph.
Sports
fbfb
‘Poland Garros’: Swiatek essays landmark triumph
October 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her country’s first Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as she defeated American fourth seed Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-1, to become the youngest women’s French Open champion...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with