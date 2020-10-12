Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney

MANILA, Philippines — While his sister Alex made history at the French Open, Miko Eala was also busy making his mark in a juniors tournament in Lousada, Portugal.

Eala, who is set to join US NCAA Division I tennis team Penn State, ruled the boys' doubles tournament in the Lousada Junior Cup, his first since the Australian Open Juniors earlier this year.

He and Spanish partner Daniel Rincon made easy work of home town bets Miguel Gomes and Henrique Rocha in the Finals, 6-1, 6-3.

The 18-year-old also competed in the singles tournament where he reached the second round.

Both he and Alex are scholars of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain but Miko already graduated earlier this year.

Eala celebrated his title in a Facebook post.

"Double champion. My first tournament since the Australian Open Juniors. Good tune-up tournament before playing some $15Ks in Greece," he wrote.