NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eala sets lofty goals in pro tennis: 'I can't see myself doing anything else'
Alex Eala
Julien Crosnier / FFT
Eala sets lofty goals in pro tennis: 'I can't see myself doing anything else'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 7:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — At the young age of 15, Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala has already achieved a lot.

Ranked fourth in the ITF Juniors World Ranking, and with a Grand Slam trophy already under her belt, it is easy to be content and settle for less.

But her early success hasn't diverted the tennister's attention to her penultimate objective.

"Obviously the goal is to become a professional and to be number one and to win Grand Slams," Eala said during an online press conference on Monday.

"There's a very long way to go," she quipped.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar has her mind set on long term, deeming herself far from the pinnacle of what she wants to achieve.

Already having tasted the life of a professional tennis star in her tournaments, Eala affirmed her commitment to growing in the sport.

"I'd love for this to be my career. This has been my dream ever since I've been young. I can't see myself doing anything else," she said.

"I love the lifestyle of being an athlete and I've been working really hard for it. Hopefully, I become successful in this career," she added.

Eala recently came from a historic semifinals finish in the 2020 French Open, where she became the second Filipino since Felix Barrientos did so in the 1985 Wimbledon Juniors tournament.

She is expected to reach a new career-high ranking of World No. 2 following her French Open campaign.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MVP rolls out 5G carpet for PBA
By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
A year ago, PLDT-Smart set up a pilot plant in the New Clark City complex for its 5G network.
Sports
fbfb
Spoelstra lauds Butler for 'remarkable will to win' in Game 5
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
His never-ending perseverance in the game, and his responsibility in putting the team on his back, drew high praise from head...
Sports
fbfb
PSC says sorry for 'unintended misinformation' on financial aid to Alex Eala
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The government’s sports-funding agency had posted on its social media account that it had granted financial backing...
Sports
fbfb
SMB's Austria sees 'tough challenge' in PBA Philippine Cup without Fajardo
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Though competent in his players' skills even without the six-time MVP, Austria thinks Fajardo's absence still gives an edge...
Sports
fbfb
Major move: Pagdanganan grabs 5th spot with 2nd solid 65
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
The Filipina rookie kept going big-time with her big shots and a big fighting heart, matching her blistering second round...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Alex Eala out to improve game with French Open experience
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala may have exited the 2020 French Open Juniors tournament without a trophy, but it doesn't mean she left empty-h...
Sports
fbfb
Barcenilla, Bersamina star as Philippines seize solo lead in Asian Nations chess tourney
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Barcenilla and Bersamina hurdled all their first three assignments on the second and third board, respectively, on 4-0 victories...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows bid with late meltdown
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso came threateningly close to producing a stirring comeback but fumbled at the finish, settling for a 68 for joint...
Sports
fbfb
PBA returns after lengthy COVID-19 break
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
A double-header inside the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga on Sunday evening will mark the league's first official game...
Sports
fbfb
Ealas slam PSC; deny claims of alleged financial help given to Alex
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission claimed they had given Alex Eala P3 million for travel expenses on top of P1.5 million for...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with