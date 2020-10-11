Eala sets lofty goals in pro tennis: 'I can't see myself doing anything else'

MANILA, Philippines — At the young age of 15, Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala has already achieved a lot.

Ranked fourth in the ITF Juniors World Ranking, and with a Grand Slam trophy already under her belt, it is easy to be content and settle for less.

But her early success hasn't diverted the tennister's attention to her penultimate objective.

"Obviously the goal is to become a professional and to be number one and to win Grand Slams," Eala said during an online press conference on Monday.

"There's a very long way to go," she quipped.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar has her mind set on long term, deeming herself far from the pinnacle of what she wants to achieve.

Already having tasted the life of a professional tennis star in her tournaments, Eala affirmed her commitment to growing in the sport.

"I'd love for this to be my career. This has been my dream ever since I've been young. I can't see myself doing anything else," she said.

"I love the lifestyle of being an athlete and I've been working really hard for it. Hopefully, I become successful in this career," she added.

Eala recently came from a historic semifinals finish in the 2020 French Open, where she became the second Filipino since Felix Barrientos did so in the 1985 Wimbledon Juniors tournament.

She is expected to reach a new career-high ranking of World No. 2 following her French Open campaign.