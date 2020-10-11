PSC says sorry for 'unintended misinformation' on financial aid to Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission apologized for its erroneous claim that it had already given financial assistance to Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala, who made a historic semifinal finish in the the French Juniors Open recently.

The government’s sports-funding agency had posted on its social media account that it had granted financial backing worth millions, including a Php3-million grant to cover a couple of tournaments and several months of training sessions abroad for the 15-year-old Eala, Saturday.

The government agency stated that the claims were "unintended misinformation"



The post was already taken down after it has caused a stir following the vehement denials of Eala’s parents, Michael and Rizza, in separate Facebook posts.

“It was an unintended misinformation. While there was an approved board resolution to this effect, it was later clarified that this is still being processed, awaiting required documents,” said the PSC.

“We apologize to the public and the family of Ms. Alex Eala for any misunderstanding this may have caused,” it added.

The PSC had actually approved the request for financial assistance on January 28 this year but has not yet released the money because it is still waiting for some required documents to be submitted.

Those requirements, in documents obtained by the STAR, however came only last September 21.

Top officials vowed though it would not renege on its promise.

“The PSC stands by its commitment to support Ms. Eala on previously approved and future training activities and competition,” the PSC said.

Eala has emerged the new face of Philippine tennis as her effort in Roland Garros was the first by a Philippine bet in a grand slam junior event since Felix Barrientos made it that far in Wimbledon 35 years ago.